ACCESSWIRE Provides Four Actionable Tips Brands Can Use to Find Their Target Audience

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands a brand's target audience is the North Star of their efforts.

Though a foundational piece to successful marketing and communication efforts, many brands don't fully understand who makes up their target audience.

In fact, HubSpot Blog's 2023 Marketing Strategy & Trends Report: Data from 1,200+ Global Marketers, found that just 42% know the basic demographic information of their target audience, like their name, gender, and location.

"What you say and how you say it are two crucial components of successful marketing campaigns," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "In order for companies to maximize their messaging, they need to first uncover and understand who makes up their target audience. What are their interests, pain points, and questions? This information informs your strategy and content creation."

ACCESSWIRE shares four tips companies can use to pinpoint their target audience including:

Dig into demographics

Research competitors

Listen to customer feedback

Test strategies

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments reach the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802756/accesswire-provides-four-actionable-tips-brands-can-use-to-find-their-target-audience