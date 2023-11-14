Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Introduces the Intelligent Ops Accelerator: The Future of Enhanced IT Operations

New Offering Helps Organizations Leapfrog AIOps and Optimize Their Entire IT Operations in Record Time With Microsoft's US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the Year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Neudesic, an IBM company and trusted technology partner for business innovation, is excited to announce the debut of its groundbreaking offering, the Intelligent Ops Accelerator, at Microsoft Ignite. Leveraging years of expertise in Azure environments, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, the offering promises to provide businesses with a dynamic, next-gen AIOps strategy tailored to ever-changing business landscapes.

Redefining AIOps With Intelligent Ops

While traditional AIOps primarily focuses on automating IT operational tasks, Neudesic's Intelligent Ops program provides a broader, more holistic perspective by emphasizing:

AIOps : Elevated monitoring and management of multifaceted systems.

: Elevated monitoring and management of multifaceted systems. FinOps : Insightful Total Cost of Ownership through enhanced visibility and optimization.

: Insightful Total Cost of Ownership through enhanced visibility and optimization. SecOps: Fortified IT security leveraging Azure's native services.

By folding in various components of IT operations and tapping the power of Azure OpenAI's large language models, Intelligent Ops provides technology leaders with a ChatGPT-like interface and a single pane of glass to orchestrate, independently automate, and optimize the operations of IT.

Addressing Today's IT Challenges Head On

Operations teams confront several challenges in today's fast-paced environment:

Escalating Costs : The financial implications of modern cloud infrastructures continue to grow, with Gartner expecting an 8.8 percent increase in IT spending worldwide in 2024. That's up from a projected 4.3 percent in 2023.

: The financial implications of modern cloud infrastructures continue to grow, with Gartner expecting an 8.8 percent increase in IT spending worldwide in 2024. That's up from a projected 4.3 percent in 2023. Regulatory Complexity : The dynamic regulatory and security landscapes demand constant vigilance and adaptation.

: The dynamic regulatory and security landscapes demand constant vigilance and adaptation. Inefficient Processes : Divergent solutions, infrastructure, and processes often hamper IT teams' efficiency and revenue-generating opportunities.

: Divergent solutions, infrastructure, and processes often hamper IT teams' efficiency and revenue-generating opportunities. Incident Management : The complexity of IT structures combined with a lack of holistic oversight can mean incidents take weeks or even months to address, impacting business continuity.

: The complexity of IT structures combined with a lack of holistic oversight can mean incidents take weeks or even months to address, impacting business continuity. Alert Overload: Analysts are often inundated with alerts, risking genuine threats being overshadowed. One study found the average SOC (Security Operations Center) receives 4,484 notifications every day with two-thirds of these daily warnings going unaddressed by security experts. Of these, security analysts believe 83 percent to be inaccurate and a waste of their efforts.

What Sets the Intelligent Ops Accelerator Apart?

Neudesic's Intelligent Ops Accelerator ties disparate systems and processes together using the power of AI, providing IT leaders a tangible solution to managing some of today's most challenging problems.

Unified Approach : Beyond the realm of AIOps, Intelligent Ops offers a consolidated view, integrating distinct IT facets into a ChatGPT-like interface and powerful dashboards for easy reference.

: Beyond the realm of AIOps, Intelligent Ops offers a consolidated view, integrating distinct IT facets into a ChatGPT-like interface and powerful dashboards for easy reference. Operational Efficiency : Intelligent Ops harnesses generative AI (GenAI) to automate tasks, identify redundancies, and minimize human errors in provisioning and configuration management, leading to more optimized and sustainable operations.

: Intelligent Ops harnesses generative AI (GenAI) to automate tasks, identify redundancies, and minimize human errors in provisioning and configuration management, leading to more optimized and sustainable operations. Proactive Security : By constantly monitoring IT infrastructures, Intelligent Ops anticipates vulnerabilities, ensuring threats are addressed even before they manifest. The platform's ability to immediately discern root causes of cyberattacks further bolsters security.

: By constantly monitoring IT infrastructures, Intelligent Ops anticipates vulnerabilities, ensuring threats are addressed even before they manifest. The platform's ability to immediately discern root causes of cyberattacks further bolsters security. Business Resilience: Intelligent Ops not only detects potential system issues but also crafts and executes remediation plans swiftly with or without human intervention, minimizing disruptions and maintaining business continuity.

Unlock the Power of Intelligent Ops With Our Exclusive eBook

To help businesses understand the depth and breadth of these new capabilities and its transformative potential, Neudesic is releasing an exclusive Intelligent Ops eBook. The comprehensive guide provides a deep dive into the nuances of Intelligent Ops, helping IT leaders arm themselves with the knowledge to make a compelling business case for its adoption.

A Legacy of Excellence and Partnership

The journey to implementing Intelligent Ops can be daunting; however, Neudesic's methodologies stand on a solid foundation, enriched by a 21-year collaboration with Microsoft. The honor of being named Microsoft's 2023 US AI Partner of the Year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Neudesic

Neudesic, an IBM company, is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit www.neudesic.com.

