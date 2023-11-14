AlayaCare Welcomes All About Seniors as Newest Client, Boosting Senior Care Delivery in Calgary

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / All About Seniors home care agency announced today that they have signed on with leading home-based care technology platform AlayaCare.

All About Seniors is dedicated to improving their clients' quality of life while providing reassurance and comfort for their loved ones. Their services are completely customized for each client and include home care assistance such as light housekeeping, grocery shopping, meal preparation, and pet care; companion care; outings; specialized foot care; dementia care; medication assistance; palliative care; and an on-call registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After using custom-built software for almost two decades, All About Seniors decided to make the switch to AlayaCare.

"We're a local company in Calgary, and seeing other nationwide agencies using AlayaCare reassures us we can grow with the platform. We know what we do, and we do what we do really well, but our custom software just can't keep up with us anymore," says All About Seniors Director of Nursing Victoria Jensen. "As we're growing and getting bigger, we need things to be more streamlined. It allows me to do what I'm supposed to do as a nurse: go out, see people face to face, and help people rather than spending my time dealing with software problems."

"Some of the ways AlayaCare will make our day-to-day a little easier are the pieces that help us with quality control, billing, and scheduling. Visit and route optimization is critical. Having the ability to go in and match people based on their location, or if they've seen certain clients before will ideally streamline the back-end and allow for greater capacity."

AlayaCare provides home and community care agencies like All About Seniors with an innovative, end-to-end software platform. It combines in-home and virtual care solutions with APIs and machine learning to help agencies optimize the delivery of care while reducing overhead and increasing efficiency.

"We're delighted to welcome All About Seniors to our family of customers and provide them with an all-in-one platform that can streamline their workflows and allow them to focus on what they do best - deliver care to seniors in their community," says Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We're excited to watch them grow their business and support them with the tools and technology they need to do so."

-30-

About All About Seniors

All About Seniors is a leading provider of senior care services in Calgary, dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and their families through compassionate and professional care. Since 1997, the organization has been a trusted partner in senior care, offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, including emotional and physical issues common in seniors, such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

SOURCE: AlayaCare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803171/alayacare-welcomes-all-about-seniors-as-newest-client-boosting-senior-care-delivery-in-calgary