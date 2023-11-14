Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - What is Biobased? Biobased is defined as materials that are derived in whole or in part from biomass resources such as plants and other renewable agricultural, marine, and forestry materials. Biobased by definition only accounts for carbon.
Biomass feedstocks are renewable resources because they can be replenished through new plant growth. When biomass is burned, the carbon dioxide (CO2) that was previously captured by the plants during photosynthesis is released. This makes biomass carbon-neutral, meaning that it does not contribute additional CO2 to the atmosphere and thus accelerate climate change.
On the other hand, fossil fuel feedstocks are non-renewable resources. The CO2 released when fossil fuels are burned was sequestered millions of years ago and has not been part of the active carbon cycle for a long time. This makes fossil fuels a major contributor to climate change.
It is essential that the term Biobased is used accordingly and not commingled with other sustainability characteristics in order to maintain the integrity of all biobased materials and products. Biobased does not mean biodegradable or compostable.
How is Biobased Measured?
Carbon-14 analysis is the best solution for measuring Biobased content (Renewable Carbon Content) by looking at how much carbon in a product or material comes from biomass versus petroleum-derived content. Biobased testing determines what percentage of a particular sample comes from biomass resources. It is imperative that the end product has a verifiable biobased content on the actual product.
Multiple widely accepted Carbon-14 test standards include ASTM D6866, ISO 16620, and EN 16640 for biobased carbon content.
Biobased Certification & Regulation Programs
There are various programs that recommend or require biobased testing as per one of the aforementioned standards. The following list includes examples of international certifications and regulations that widely accept the definition of biobased and require third party verification methods.
About Beta Analytic
Beta Analytic is an international Carbon-14 testing laboratory and an expert advisor for multiple biobased standards. Beta Analytic is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited laboratory. Beta accepts samples from all over the world and is committed to high quality results in a timely fashion and excellent customer support.
