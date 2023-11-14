Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Air Liquide Finance (the "Company") completed the tender offer in cash (the "Tender Offer") for part of the following three bond series: €500,000,000 1.875 per cent. notes due June 5, 2024 (ISIN: FR0011951771) issued by the Company on June 5, 2014, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by L'Air Liquide S.A. (the "5 June 2024 Notes"), €500,000,000 0.75 per cent. notes due June 13, 2024 (ISIN: FR0013182839) issued by the Company on June 13, 2016, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by L'Air Liquide S.A. (the "13 June 2024 Notes") and €500,000,000 1.000 per cent. notes due April 2, 2025 (ISIN: FR0013505559) issued by the Company on April 2, 2020, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by L'Air Liquide S.A. (the "2 April 2025 Notes" and, together with the 5 June 2024 Notes and the 13 June 2024 Notes, the "Notes

The Tender Offer expired at 4 p.m. CET on 13 November 2023 and the settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected on 16 November 2023.

The aggregate nominal amount of Notes accepted by the Company in the context of the Tender Offer amounts to €236.2 million, split as follows: €59.2 million in principal amount of 5 June 2024 Notes, €48.6 million in principal amount of 13 June 2024 Notes and €128.4 million in principal amount of 2 April 2025 Notes. The tendered Notes will be cancelled in the Company's books.

The remaining outstanding amount of the three series of Notes will hence amount to, respectively, €440.8 million in principal amount of 5 June 2024 Notes, €451.4 million in principal amount of 13 June 2024 Notes and €371.6 million in principal amount of 2 April 2025 Notes.

This Tender Offer enables the Company to proactively optimise its funding structure.

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A. and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acted as Dealer Managers.

WARNING

This regulated information contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forwardlooking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

This regulated information does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

