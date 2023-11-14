Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
14.11.2023 | 16:06
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 14 December 2023.

Enquiries:

K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 14 November 2023



