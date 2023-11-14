Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2023 | 16:10
B & F Oberwerth GmbH & Co. KG: Oberwerth announces a great innovation in camera protectors!

Koblenz, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberwerth announces a great innovation in camera protectors!

Leica Q3 & M11 Protector with insertable AirTag

  • Oberwerth announces the market launch of a protector (Oberwerth TagCase®) that its owner can always locate by means of a hidden AirTag®.
  • Theft or simple misplacement of expensive cameras is thus defused
  • The hidden, inconspicuous installation makes it difficult for thieves to steal the protector.
  • Externally, the protector is indistinguishable from a regular protector (Half Case)
  • TagCases® available for different camera models in multiple colors and finest leathers


Oberwerth announces the launch of a new, innovative TagCase® that allows photographers to hide an Apple AirTag® inside the half case baseplate.

Oberwerth's new TagCases® usher in a new era of camera protectors: Half Cases become smart - thanks to an innovative inner pocket, an Apple AirTag® can easily be inserted into the TagCase® and hidden there. It is no longer visible from the outside or to third parties, giving the photographer the chance to easily find the camera and TagCase® via the smartphone, even in the event of theft.

The installation of the "invisible" AirTag® is very easy. After simple installation, the AirTag® disappears invisibly so that an uninvolved third party cannot easily notice and remove it. In this way, the camera can be found again at any time via a smartphone.

The TagCases® are handcrafted from the finest leather and offer access to all camera functions thanks to hatches in the baseplate and discreet cut-outs for side openings.

Inside, the cases are lined with soft velour, which covers your camera like a protective skin and guarantees that the Oberwerth TagCase® can be attached to the camera without scratching it. Of course, you can also use a tripod without having to remove the TagCase®.

About Oberwerth:

Oberwerth is a brand that has been established for almost 10 years and aims to offer sustainable, high-quality bags and accessories of casual chic. The company lovingly handcrafts all products using the best materials available while adhering to the highest environmental standards.


Pictures & Text - CLICK HERE


