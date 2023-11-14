Mascarpone Cheese Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global mascarpone cheese market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including a surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business augmenting the market growth, an increase in demand for nutritious food, and the rise in demand for organic cheese

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mascarpone Cheese Market by Type (Flavored, Unflavored), by Applications (Food and beverages, Food service industry, Retail and household), by Distribution channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Business to business, E-Commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the market, the global mascarpone cheese industry was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15497

Mascarpone cheese is ivory in color, it is very creamy, and it is easy to spread. Its texture is comparable to that of freshly ripened cream cheese, while its taste is milky and slightly sweet. It has a buttery taste because it includes as much as 75% butterfat. The rate of cheese is higher than the cream cheese in the local market. However, the brands from the United States that specialize in the Italian style of cheese are greater costly than in other countries. Both types of cheese are easily available in supermarkets, dairy and cheese shops, and specialty cheese shops.



Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global mascarpone cheese market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including a surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business augmenting the market growth, an increase in demand for nutritious food, and the rise in demand for organic cheese. On the other hand, the availability of alternatives, and the big business of counterfeiting of mascarpone cheese restrain the market growth. Moreover, the increase in plant-based mascarpone cheese creates remunerative opportunities for market growth in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $1.9 Billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers - A surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurants business augmenting the market growth - Increase in demand for nutrients rich food is propelling the market growth Opportunities Increase in plant-based mascarpone cheese Restraints - Availability of alternatives - Big business of counterfeiting of mascarpone cheese

The flavored segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the flavored segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. These flavored variations offer a tantalizing versatility, elevating both sweet and savory dishes to new heights. The rise in demand for unique gastronomic experiences and the influence of global fusion cuisines have propelled the popularity of flavored mascarpone cheese.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/935e8d70174d3912288d3325373960db

The food and beverage segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Mascarpone cheese, a beloved Italian delicacy, has garnered popularity worldwide for its luscious, creamy texture and mild flavor. This application overview explores the diverse culinary possibilities of this unflavored dairy treasure, showcasing how mascarpone cheese elevates food and beverage creations to new heights of indulgence. However, the Retail and household segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The versatility of unflavored mascarpone in both sweet and savory dishes makes it a versatile and must-have ingredient in modern kitchens. With an emphasis on sustainable practices, the use of locally sourced and ethically produced mascarpone has gained momentum, appealing to eco-conscious customers.

The business to business segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on sales channel, the business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The business-to-business (B2B) distribution channel for mascarpone cheese is undergoing dynamic trends in response to changing consumer preferences and the growing food service sector. Growth in demand for dining out fuels the opportunities for B2B mascarpone distribution. However, the E-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to easy availability and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, holding nearly half of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Cheese is a popular food ingredient used on a regular basis in the cuisines of various European countries, which is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the mascarpone cheese market in the European region. However, Asia-Pacific would portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increase in the consumption of fast food, influence of western culture in Asian cuisine, rapid urbanization, improvement in logistics, and demand for different ethnic food such as Italian cuisine in the Asian market has led to an increase in the consumption of cheese among millennial which is thereby increasing the demand for cheese in the region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15497

Leading Market Players: -

QUALITY CHEESE INC.

VERMONT CREAMERY, LLC.

GRANAROLO S.P.A.

BELGIOIOSO CHEESE INC.

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

FERRARO DAIRY FOODS

CRAVE BROTHERS FARMSTEAD CHEESE LLC.

DAIRY CRAFT

ARTHUR SCHUMAN INC.

DI STEFANO CHEESE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mascarpone cheese market. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their foothold in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, top market segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to enhance the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Liquid Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Cheese Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Blue Cheese Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2031

U.S. Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mascarpone-cheese-market-to-reach-1-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301987060.html