VEON Ltd.: VEON Welcomes Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Kyivstar Board of Directors

Amsterdam, 14 November 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will join the Board of Directors of VEON's wholly-owned Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar as an independent non-executive director. Secretary Pompeo joins in his capacity as a Partner of Impact Investments, a newly established US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm which seeks to develop long-term partnerships with the world's leading companies across a range of industries and geographies.



In addition, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu has been appointed as Chair of the Kyivstar Board of Directors.

These changes to Kyivstar's Board of Directors reflect VEON's commitment to Ukraine and to the recovery and reconstruction of the country. As previously announced, VEON has committed USD 600 million in investments in Ukraine over the next three years alongside the launch of its "Invest in Ukraine NOW!" initiative, inviting other international companies to commit to Ukraine's rebuilding. With a commitment to providing services in Ukraine, VEON has exited Russia, announcing the completion of the sale of its Russian subsidiary on 9 October 2023.

"VEON has made the clear choice to serve Ukraine through its wholly owned subsidiary Kyivstar, whose heroes have kept Ukraine and Ukrainians connected through the darkest days of war and who continue to serve Ukraine by maintaining 94% mobile network availability," said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Kyivstar Board Chair. "I am delighted to welcome Secretary Pompeo to the Board of this outstanding company, that he joins with strong support from our various US stakeholders. We look forward to the knowledge and experience that Secretary Pompeo will contribute to Kyivstar as an active and independent member of the Kyivstar Board."

"I proudly join VEON and Kyivstar in their extraordinary service to the people of Ukraine by providing essential connectivity and digital services in health, education, business growth and entertainment. I also applaud Kyivstar's parent company VEON for its leadership in investing in Ukraine with their own long-term commitment and their 'Invest in Ukraine NOW!' initiative," said Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State and Kyivstar Independent Director. "It is through private enterprise and investments that Ukraine will secure its economic future and success, and I look forward to contributing to this laudable effort."

Secretary Pompeo is a Partner of Impact Investments, a newly established US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm which is dedicated to advising, investing in and partnering with the world's leading strategic companies across a range of industries and geographies. Impact will be supporting the management of Kyivstar and its parent company VEON in a number of key strategic initiatives regarding Ukraine.

Secretary Pompeo served as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021 and the sixth Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018. Secretary Pompeo also represented the state of Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017 and was the CEO of Thayer Aerospace from 1996 to 2006. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's governance, strategy and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



