EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. ("Tel-Instrument," "TIC," or the "Company") (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported a net loss of $435K (($0.16 ) per basic share) on revenues of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 fiscal year, ended September 30, 2023.

Notes On First Quarter:

TIC paid the full Aeroflex judgement amount of $6,559,233 on September 15, 2023.

TIC issued $721K of Series B and Series C Preferred Stock to Company insiders.

Revenues for the second quarter were $1.6 million, a 22% decrease from $2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bookings for the second quarter improved to $2.8 million and backlog increased to $6.5 million.

The gross margin percentage decreased to 23% versus 27% in the year-ago quarter. This decline was largely volume related.

Operating expenses decreased by $250K, a 23% decline versus the year-ago level as a result of funded engineering projects.

Net loss was $435K or $(0.16) per share, compared to net loss of $477K or $(0.17) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss for the first two quarters was $140K versus a net loss of $710K in the first half of the last fiscal year.

Mr. Jeffrey O'Hara, Tel-Instrument's President and CEO commented: "The second quarter was disappointing from both a revenue and profitability standpoint as several large orders for our older test sets could not be shipped due to parts availability issues. $500k of revenue was shifted into the third quarter as the engineering work to replace an obsolete display on our TR-401 product was more complicated than anticipated. The improvement in bookings and backlog is encouraging but getting the necessary parts in a timely manner has been a continuing challenge. Large contracts in process include: (1) a $1.7 million German T-4530i order; (2) a $1.5 million MADL order and (3) a $1.2 CRAFT 708 order for the F-35 program. The SDR-OMNI test sets continue to gain market traction and we expect to secure a market leading position in the commercial avionics segment. The engineering for the U.S. Army software upgrade for the TS-4530A product is now complete and we are conducting final design verification testing. We expect to submit the $875k invoice for this work in the next few months. The CRAFT ECP engineering is proceeding on schedule and the Test Readiness Review ("TRR") will take place late in the Spring of 2024. The CRAFT ECP production contract should commence later next year and is expected to generate annual revenues of up to $5 million per year."

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 356,942 $ 3,839,398 Accounts receivable, net 941,826 900,881 Inventories, net 4,102,786 3,586,065 Restricted cash to support appeal bond - 2,011,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 233,670 817,625 Total current assets 5,635,224 11,155,052 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 93,194 85,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,426,491 1,526,551 Deferred tax asset, net 2,720,638 2,627,935 Other long-term assets 35,109 35,109 Total assets $ 9,910,656 $ 15,429,814 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 690,000 $ 690,000 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 206,060 202,087 Accounts payable 607,564 322,582 Deferred revenues - current portion 132,345 123,117 Accrued expenses -vacation pay, payroll and payroll withholdings 307,757 240,034 Accrued legal damages - 6,360,698 Accrued expenses - other 186,553 157,896 Total current liabilities 2,130,279 8,096,414 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 1,220,431 1,324,464 Other long term liabilities 49,459 53,416 Deferred revenues - long-term 142,497 173,883 Total liabilities 3,542,666 9,648,177 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.10 per share Preferred stock, 500,000 shares 8% Cumulative Series A Convertible Preferred authorized, issued and outstanding, par value $0.10 per share 3,995,998 3,875,998 Preferred stock, 302,000 shares 8% Cumulative Series B Convertible Preferred authorized, 233,224 and 166,667 issued and outstanding, respectively, par value $0.1 per share 1,648,701 1,207,367 Preferred stock, 166,667 shares 8% Cumulative Series C Convertible Preferred authorized 53,500 and 0 issued and outstanding, Par value $0.10 per share 322,375 - Common stock, 7,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.10 per share, 3,255,887 and 3,255,887 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 325,586 325,586 Additional paid-in capital 6,564,040 6,721,535 Accumulated deficit (6,488,710 ) (6,348,849 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,367,990 5,781,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,910,656 $ 15,429,814

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September

30,

2023 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2023 September

30,

2022 Net sales $ 1,565,094 $ 2,012,758 $ 4,432,024 $ 4,266,515 Cost of sales 1,205,610 1,459,286 2,777,990 2,877,858 Gross margin 359,484 553,472 1,654,034 1,388,657 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 521,070 479,253 1,105,928 1,036,186 Engineering, research, and development 317,715 609,636 607,155 1,131,739 Total operating expenses 838,785 1,088,889 1,713,083 2,167,925 Loss from operations (479,301 ) (535,417 ) (59,049 ) (779,268 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 12,320 2,137 51,609 3,123 Interest expense - judgement (128,290 ) (71,016 ) (198,535 ) (122,936 ) Interest expense - other (13,133 ) - (26,587 ) - Total other net (expense) income (129,103 ) (68,879 ) (173,513 ) (119,813 ) Loss before income taxes (608,404 ) (604,296 ) (232,562 ) (899,081 ) Income tax benefit (173,251 ) (126,928 ) (92,701 ) (188,844 ) Net loss (435,153 ) (477,368 ) (139,861 ) (710,237 ) Preferred dividends (82,708 ) (80,000 ) (162,708 ) (160,000 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (517,861 ) $ (557,368 ) $ (302,569 ) $ (870,237 ) Basic net loss per common share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,255,887 3,255,887 3,255,887 3,255,887 Diluted 3,255,887 3,255,887 3,255,887 3,255,887

