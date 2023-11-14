Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
[13.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.11.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,115,491.00
USD
0
42,252,886.16
5.9382
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.11.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
2,739,940.00
EUR
0
14,750,228.92
5.3834
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.11.23
IE000GETKIK8
60,151.00
GBP
1,950,000.00
480,288.69
7.9847
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.11.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,964,138.96
7.2295