Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
[14.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,115,491.00
|USD
|0
|42,257,617.38
|5.9388
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,739,940.00
|EUR
|0
|14,750,457.55
|5.3835
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|60,151.00
|GBP
|0
|480,372.16
|7.9861
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,964,572.83
|7.23