KALRAY: Kalray announces availability of new NG-Box NVMe storage solution for data-intensive and AI applications

Based on Kalray DPU cards and Dell PowerEdge servers, NG-Box offers fast and scalable on-premises storage for the world's most demanding data intensive and AI workflows

Denver, Colorado - USA & Grenoble - France, November 14, 2023 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets from cloud to edge today announces the availability of NG-Box, a disaggregated NVMe storage array based on Dell PowerEdge servers combined with Kalray DPU-based storage acceleration cards. NG-Box is designed to excel at unstructured data workloads and to offer reliable, fast, automated, and scalable on-premises Tier 0 storage for the world's most demanding data intensive workflows which are increasingly AI-focused.

Kalray is showcasing the NG-Box at SuperComputing 2023 (SC23) this week, the leading international conference for high performance computing and AI technologies. The performance that the NG-Box delivers is over 80 GB/second per server. Industry tests such as IO Zone and FIO show doubled performance compared to non-DPU accelerated versions of the server and a highly reduced transaction latency. In addition, NG-Box makes the adoption of the NVMe-over-Fabric standard easy, positioning it as a strong solution for AI and data-intensive usage.

NG-Box is part of the Kalray NGenea data management platform which also includes NG-Stor and NG-Hub. NG-Stor is a high-performance storage tier for the most data-intensive workloads that's powered by a proven high-performance parallel file system and trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide. NG-Stor can easily manage petabytes of data and billions of files. NG-Hub is an easy-to-use web interface that allows centralized control of all storage within a global namespace. Together, Kalray's NGenea product suite offers organizations a leading global data management and storage solutions platform specialized for data intensive and AI workloads.

At SC23, Kalray will demonstrate how its differentiated data management and storage capabilities help organizations efficiently manage data across all stages of data intensive and AI pipelines to improve speed and ease deployment.

Additionally, Kalray will join Dell Technologies at SC23 in booth #625 on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 11am MT to discuss data management for HPC and AI workloads. Dell Technologies and Kalray together provide industry leading solutions that address today's most acute challenges in this space. Learn more about Kalray's presence at SC23 here: https://kalrayinc.ac-page.com/sc23.

The Kalray NGenea solution, including NG-Box, is available through both Kalray and Dell Technologies. Kalray is a Dell Technologies partner and combines its solutions with Dell servers, storage, and networking to create industry-leading value propositions that address the challenges of data-intensive workloads.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented data processing unit (DPU) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers and to design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, media & entertainment, life sciences, scientific research, edge computing, automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

