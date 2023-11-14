Build Productions: The Build Show Welcomes Allyson Case Anderson

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / As the leading provider of residential construction insight and education, The Build Show continues to expand our team of talented builders passionate about sharing their expertise and experience. Allyson joins The Build Show as the Founder and Owner of Integro Builders, a licensed General Contractor, and Certified Passive House Builder. Allyson and Integro Builders are proud to build, remodel and renovate custom high-end homes, primarily in historical Chicago neighborhoods. Allyson has spent her life's work trying to change the building industry to improve the client experience, focusing on creating unique home living spaces.

Allyson is an active residential construction community advocate, adviser and sought after industry speaker. She serves in an advisory role as a Council Member for the Urban Land Institute and President for the National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Greaterland Chicago. Allyson most recently contributed to a multi-year steering committee formed by Major Lori Lightfoot and Commissioner Judy Frydland which successfully created a pathway for legalizing and capitalizing on the opportunities of accessory dwelling units. She is a sought-after guest lecturer for industry organizations and has been featured on HGTV, The Chicago Tribune, Forbes, top-rated international podcasts and other national publications. Allyson was recognized among America's Top 50 Remodelers by Remodeling Magazine and Pro Remodeler Magazine's Forty under 40.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show says, "I am beyond excited to have Allyson join our team to share her perspective and experience. Her passion for improving the client experience and applying building science to prepare homes for the next generation is inspiring. Allyson's belief that the space you live in affects people and changes your life - where you live matters - is in complete alignment with our principles at The Build Show." Check out her videos at Allyson on The Build Show and follow her on Instagram @integro_builders. Subscribe to The Build Show Newsletter to stay informed on the latest Build Show news.

About The Build Show (www.thebuildshow.com)

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

