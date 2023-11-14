Nanterre, 14 November 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2023

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes +5.4% +1.7% Light vehicles +6.3% +2.1% Heavy vehicles +1.0% -1.0%

Traffic at VINCI Autoroutes rose sharply this October. The main reason, in the case of light vehicles, was the unfavorable impact of fuel shortages on the traffic in France in October 2022. In the case of heavy vehicles, there was one more working day this October than last.

Overall, traffic in all vehicle categories increased over the first 10 months of this year, spurred by light vehicles despite high fuel prices. The slight decline in heavy vehicle traffic is explained, in part, by negative calendar effects1 during the period.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +19.1% +2.6% +28.5% -5.0% Portugal (ANA) +12% +16% +21% +12% United Kingdom +13% -4.4% +25% -12% France +9.8% -8.6% +15% -16% Serbia +44% +32% +43% +26% Mexico (OMA) +12% +19% +19% +16% United States of America +2.4% -3.7% +0.9% -5.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.5% +20% +12% +17% Costa Rica +13% +64% +13% +30% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +18% +7.1% +26% -7.6% Brazil +10% -9.7% +4.7% -5.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +63% -6.4% x2.0 -22% Cambodia2 (Cambodia Airports) +52% -45% x2.2 -49% Cabo Verde +14% -3.0% +21% -7.7%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2Traffic excluding (also for historical data) the Siem Reap airport which has been shut down on October 15th 2023.

Passenger traffic in the network managed by VINCI Airports remained on its positive trend in October. In particular, as in previous months, it climbed to new all-time highs in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. In United Kingdom and Japan, it is nearing its 2019 level. Overall, traffic in VINCI Airports' network exceeded its pre-pandemic level for the first time this October.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +11.4% -3.1% +14.0% -8.3% Portugal (ANA) +8.6% +11% +13% +6.4% United Kingdom +8.1% +0.7% +18% -10% France +5.4% -19% +7.3% -25% Serbia +28% +22% +26% +16% Mexico (OMA) +5.2% -8.5% +7.0% -9.1% United States of America +8.9% +0.1% -2.7% -5.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +3.8% +13% +13% +10% Costa Rica +14% +56% +5.0% +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +18% -6.6% +20% -11% Brazil +5.4% -8.4% -3.0% -5.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +25% -4.3% +29% -13% Cambodia4 (Cambodia Airports) +33% -50% +69% -48% Cabo Verde +3.6% -30% +14% -22%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 Commercial movements excluding (also for historical data) the Siem Reap airport which has been shut down on October 15th 2023.

1 There was one working day less in the 10 months to end-October 2023 than in the same period in 2022.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

