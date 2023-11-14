Introducing Pequity's Compensation Cycle Dashboards & Analytics: Revolutionizing Comp Cycle Management

Key Features of Pequity's Compensation Cycle Dashboard & Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Pequity is redefining compensation cycles with a new and comprehensive solution: Compensation Cycle Dashboard & Analytics. Built to strike a perfect balance between employee satisfaction and business financial stability, this groundbreaking tool presents a way to masterfully handle comp cycles while aligning with corporate values, budget, and goals.

The Compensation Cycle Dashboard is designed to offer end-to-end visibility of comp cycles, providing a masterstroke in total cycle management. Compensation leaders equipped with this Dashboard will have uncompromised insight into their budget, progress, and outcomes, ensuring speedier and precise cycles.

Automated analysis is another breakthrough that the new solution offers to eliminate the hassles of overbearing and error-prone traditional methods, including spreadsheets and manual data analysis. With this, compensation teams can easily draw conclusions about the effectiveness of their cycles using a user-friendly platform that simplifies the entire process.

Ownership and customization of the comp cycle is an important aspect behind the solution's design. Compensation administrators have the control to filter data based on attributes most critical to them, providing more granular insights. The solution also offers a suite of measurement views, including relevant high-level metrics, budget breakdown, and visualizations that help track and analyze the cycle's impact.

In the era of managing compensation cycles, Pequity's Compensation Cycle Dashboards & Analytics is set to be a game-changer. The tool will be available later this month, providing a way to simplify and enhance the compensation cycle for better company success and prosperity.

