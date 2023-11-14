Alkermes: Our Commitment to Caregivers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / This month, Alkermes acknowledges the important role of family members who are caregivers for their loved ones. We applaud your selflessness, dedication and unconditional love. Your efforts inspire us to continue developing innovative medicines that have the potential to make a meaningful difference. Hear from Steve Schiavo, our Senior Vice President of Human Resources, as he reflects on how we work to support caregiving employees: https://www.alkermes.com/news-and-events/national-caregivers-month-2023

