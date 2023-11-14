Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023

WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
14.11.23
18:07 Uhr
22,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 19:50
112 Leser
Alkermes: Our Commitment to Caregivers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / This month, Alkermes acknowledges the important role of family members who are caregivers for their loved ones. We applaud your selflessness, dedication and unconditional love. Your efforts inspire us to continue developing innovative medicines that have the potential to make a meaningful difference. Hear from Steve Schiavo, our Senior Vice President of Human Resources, as he reflects on how we work to support caregiving employees: https://www.alkermes.com/news-and-events/national-caregivers-month-2023

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803368/our-commitment-to-caregivers

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.