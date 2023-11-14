Anzeige
14.11.2023
Acre: Episode 5 | Capital Meets Purpose in Community Economic Development | the Sustainable Finance Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Acre / The latest episode of The Sustainable Finance Podcast is now live.

This is the third instalment in a series of episodes sponsored by Acre. If you're not yet familiar with Paul Ellis and The Sustainable Finance Podcast, it boasts a series of interviews with sustainable finance experts from top companies and global organizations like Schroders, FTSE Russel, The London Stock Exchange Group, Gitterman Wealth Management, and many more.

In this episode of The Sustainable Finance Podcast, your host Paul Ellis is joined by John Holdsclaw IV, President and CEO of Rochdale Capital, Harold Pettigrew, Jr., President and CEO at Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), and Acre's Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing to discuss the important role CDFIs are playing in ESG and sustainability-focused economic development.

Listen to the full episode above.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Acre
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803377/episode-5-capital-meets-purpose-in-community-economic-development-the-sustainable-finance-podcast

