INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global Releases 2023 Leading Licensees Report

More than 300 manufacturers, including IT'SUGAR, Fanatics, G FUEL, Jazwares, LEGO and Loungefly, recognized as licensees driving impact in licensing production and branded consumer goods.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / License Global , the leading international publication for licensed consumer products, has released the 2023 edition of the Leading Licensees Report , sponsored by global brand merchandising platform and licensed wholesale apparel company Bioworld, highlighting the top licensees as nominated by licensors, licensees, retailers and supporting services. The report includes an expansive list of over 340 licensees and offers a look at the trends and developments in licensed consumer products from the perspective of the manufacturer.

License Global conducted surveys with participating licensees throughout the market to gain exclusive insight into the top-performing licenses, new signings from this year and the perspective of licensees on the global retail market, offering valuable observations on consumer demand, retail activity and intellectual property trends. The insights reveal growth in the licensing business overall driven by distinctive intellectual property choice, best-in-class partnerships and intelligent retail placement.

"Annually, the Leading Licensees report highlights the industry's explosive expansion across categories over the last year and provides insight into what product types are growing, emerging and successful across retail channels, as well as a preview of what is to come and what is performing and predicted to be seen as hot in licenses over the following season," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. "This report offers valuable data and insights from trusted industry experts, globally renowned brands and long-term market insiders, to help guide product investment decisions for the upcoming year and beyond as a resource."

Licensees manage the process from design to manufacturing, distribution and placement of licensed products across retail in brick and mortar as well as digital e-commerce channels, all the way to point of consumer purchase. Strategic trends shared by respondent commentary forecast cross-brand collaborations, food & beverage, nostalgia and pop-culture, as well as an increasing emphasis on sustainability within development of these products, as a focal point in the industry to come.

The top five licensee categories identified in this year's report were noted by respondents as Gifts and Novelties (14.38%), Fashion - Footwear and Accessories (12.46%), Home and Garden (11.82%), Toys and Games (10.22%) and Fashion - Apparel (10.22%).

The Leading Licensees report also shares a mid-year update of licenses to watch for 2023 into the following year, which will be covered comprehensively in the annual Top Global Licensors Report each July. To date, respondents rated Disney, Barbie, "Bluey," "Pokémon" and Marvel as five of the Top 10 Performing Licenses of 2023. Licenses that have also been reported as of the top ten signed in 2023 include "Stranger Things," "Care Bears," "Hello Kitty," "Wednesday" and Hasbro among others.

To download the full annual License Global 2023 Leading Licensees Report, visit www.licenseglobal.com .

About License Global

License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit.

About Global Licensing Group:?

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.?

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Licensing PR

licensingpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Global)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803303/license-global-releases-2023-leading-licensees-report