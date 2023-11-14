Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapies Fuel Cell Line Development Market Growth to US$4.6 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Cell line development companies to grow as regenerative medicine and oncology research accelerates, study finds.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cell Line Development Market by Immunotherapy and GPCR Cell Lines, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast 2023 to 2033

The global cell line development market value is expected to rise from US$ 3,124.4 million in 2023 to US$ 4,674.8 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, demand for cell line products is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Several factors are expected to provide impetus for the growth of the cell line development market. These include the growing incidence of chronic diseases, the rising popularity of personalized medicine, and the surging demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, recombinant proteins, and monoclonal antibodies.

Gene-edited cell lines for disease modeling have emerged as a growing and transformative trend in the cell line development market. This approach leverages advanced gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9, to introduce specific genetic mutations or alterations into cell lines.

The genetically modified cell lines are designed to mimic diseases' genetic and molecular characteristics. This makes them invaluable tools for studying disease mechanisms, drug development, and personalized medicine.

Gene-edited cell lines allow researchers to replicate genetic mutations associated with specific diseases precisely. This precision is crucial for modeling diseases accurately in the laboratory, enabling the study of disease progression, mechanisms, and potential therapeutic interventions.

The growing adoption of cell lines for in vitro drug testing is expected to boost the target market. Disease-specific cell lines allow testing of potential drugs and therapies in a controlled laboratory setting. Researchers can assess how these compounds interact with the disease-specific cellular context, leading to more targeted and effective drug development.

Growing usage of gene-edited cell lines in rare and genetic disease applications will foster market growth. Gene-edited cell lines provide a renewable and standardized source of disease models.

Researchers can use disease-specific cell lines to screen libraries of compounds for potential drug candidates and identify novel therapeutic targets. This accelerates drug discovery and development efforts.

The gene-edited cell lines for disease modeling represent a powerful and evolving trend in the cell line development industry. They offer researchers the ability to create precise disease models, accelerate drug development, and explore the genetic basis of diseases with unprecedented accuracy.

As gene editing technologies continue to advance, the potential for breakthroughs in understanding and treating diseases becomes increasingly promising. This will bode well for the target market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study-

The global cell line development industry is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4,674.8 million in 2033.

in 2033. Based on product, the cancer cell lines segment is expected to hold over 21.8% market value share by 2033.

market value share by 2033. By application, the basic research segment is set to total US$ 1,301.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment will likely hold a share value of 34.0% in 2033.

in 2033. North America is expected to account for a value share of 25.5% at the end of 2033.

at the end of 2033. Demand in South Korea is predicted to rise at 8.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States market value is set to total US$ 1,118.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033.

Market Growth Outlook by Key Countries

Countries Value CAGR United States Cell Line Development Market Share 1.6 % Chinese Cell Line Development Market Size 6.0 % Indian Cell Line Development Market 5.7 % German Cell Line Development Market Outlook 1.9 % Poland Cell Line Development Industry 2.3 % United Kingdom Cell Line Development Market 2.6 % Japanese Cell Line Development Industry Share 8.2 %

"The increasing focus on regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies is expected to open growth windows for the cell line development market. Key players are investing heavily in research and development to create novel cell line products for different applications," - says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Top biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing cell line development activities to specialized contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). This trend was driven by the need to reduce costs, access specialized expertise, and accelerate the development timelines of biological products.

Following are the examples of expansion and product launches made by leading companies to be at the top position-

In June 2023 , Gibco OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit was unveiled by Thermo Fisher Scientific. This marks the debut of a culture medium specially designed for the growth of patient-derived tumoroids, or cancer organoids, originating from several cancer types.

, Gibco OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit was unveiled by Thermo Fisher Scientific. This marks the debut of a culture medium specially designed for the growth of patient-derived tumoroids, or cancer organoids, originating from several cancer types. In July 2023, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its facility in Lenexa, Kansas, United States, to manufacture cell culture media.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Cell Line Development Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on projected revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The global cell line development market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the cell line development market based on the product (immunotherapy cell lines, GPCR cell lines, cell signaling pathway cell lines, gene knockout cell lines, ion channel cell lines, cancer cell lines), application (drug discovery & development, basic research, toxicity screening, biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering, and forensic testing), and end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organization, academic & research institute, forensic science laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others) across leading regions.

