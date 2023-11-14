Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) (the "Company" or "Phoenix"), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues decreased 30% to $0.3 million, compared to $0.4 million in Q3 2022, as revenue decreased from both electric vehicle and forklift sales.

Gross profit amounted to $0.0 million, compared to gross profit of $0.1 million in Q3 2022.

Net loss narrowed to $2.7 million, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in Q3 2022.

Recent Company Highlights

In September, Phoenix announced that it had entered the electric school bus market with an initial order for 10 Zero Emission Buses from the District of Columbia, representing our initial order in the emerging and fast-growing electric school bus market.

In October, Phoenix announced the launch of its new Electric Retrofit Solutions Business for commercial vehicles, which facilitates a cost-effective and an accelerated path to electrification for fleets in the U.S. and Canada.

Also in October, Phoenix's EdisonFuture business announced the launch of renewable solutions for green hydrogen production and its appointment of Dr. Bo Yang as head of R&D. This business is expected to advance the shift towards sustainable energy, facilitating transition to a carbon-neutral society.

Also in October, Phoenix showcased its Gen 4 electric shuttle bus at the San Francisco Airport Clean Air Vehicle Expo.

Also in October, Phoenix announced that it had enabled V2G capability in a partnership with Fermata Energy for all of its past and future medium-duty EV bus and truck customers.

Finally, at the end of October, Phoenix announced that it had been awarded a California Department of General Services contract for zero emission battery electric Type A with a cutaway chassis school buses for California schools.

On November 14, 2023, Phoenix announced that it had emerged as the successful bidder for the Proterra Transit business line assets, through the auction of the assets in a Chapter 11 sales process through Proterra's Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, which is expected to add full-size transit buses to the Company's existing medium-duty offering, subject to the bankruptcy court's approval and other regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

"Phoenix is delighted with the opportunity to acquire the Proterra Transit business. Proterra has built a strong market share in the full-size, zero-emission transit bus market, just as Phoenix has done in the medium-duty market. We are excited about the attractive business synergy and growth opportunities as we add a full suite of transit bus offerings to our fleet customers across North America," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars. "In addition, Phoenix has been gaining positive momentum in the electric school bus market, and we see considerable growth opportunities as we add full-size buses to our existing lineup of Type-A school buses to help school districts shift to zero-emission buses and begin improving the air quality for their students and communities utilizing our American made school buses."

"Regarding our legacy business, we continue to make progress on the development and sales of our fourth-generation vehicles," Mr. Peng continued. "We have built a significant order backlog and have executed multiple partnerships to further support the sales pipeline of our Gen 4 vehicles over the next several years. In addition, we continue to grow our Retrofit Solutions business. We are confident in our team and excited about our future growth prospects," Mr. Peng concluded.

Benefits of Gen 4 Vehicles

Our Gen 4 development is expected to provide several advantages versus the current Gen 3 models, specifically:

Asset Light Business Model: Gen 4 marks the deployment of the Company's "asset light" business model both upstream and downstream. Upstream, Phoenix is leveraging its strategic alliances with R&D partners and engineering suppliers to develop Gen 4 more efficiently. Downstream, Phoenix is partnering with both customers and third party manufacturers to develop manufacturing and assembly facilities at strategic locations around the country.

Gen 4 marks the deployment of the Company's "asset light" business model both upstream and downstream. Upstream, Phoenix is leveraging its strategic alliances with R&D partners and engineering suppliers to develop Gen 4 more efficiently. Downstream, Phoenix is partnering with both customers and third party manufacturers to develop manufacturing and assembly facilities at strategic locations around the country. Scale: The Company anticipates scaling of its production, utilizing its current Anaheim facility as well as customer and third-party assembly facilities. The Anaheim manufacturing facility is being reconfigured to increase production capacity and to utilize it as a showcase facility and training center to ensure processes and procedures are standardized across the entire production network.

The Company anticipates scaling of its production, utilizing its current Anaheim facility as well as customer and third-party assembly facilities. The Anaheim manufacturing facility is being reconfigured to increase production capacity and to utilize it as a showcase facility and training center to ensure processes and procedures are standardized across the entire production network. Reduced Costs: Gen 4 is expected to achieve lower production and material costs compared to Gen 3 vehicles, benefiting from standardization of processes and procedures, as well as components and sub-assemblies-a benefit which should carry over to Gen 5 production as well.

Gen 4 is expected to achieve lower production and material costs compared to Gen 3 vehicles, benefiting from standardization of processes and procedures, as well as components and sub-assemblies-a benefit which should carry over to Gen 5 production as well. Battery Supply: The Company expects it will benefit from its partnership with CATL for the long-term supply of K-Packs and related products for its Gen 4 electric vehicles.

Gen 5 Will Offer Chassis Independence in 2024

Design, development and production planning for Phoenix's Gen 5 vehicles will leverage on Phoenix's experience and benefit from the development of its Gen 4 line of vehicles. Unique highlights of Gen 5 are expected to include:

Ground-up Chassis Design: The Company will be producing its own ground up, purpose-built chassis in 2024.

The Company will be producing its own ground up, purpose-built chassis in 2024. Chassis Independence: The development of Gen 5 should provide Phoenix with chassis independence, overcoming one of the major impediments facing the industry.

The development of Gen 5 should provide Phoenix with chassis independence, overcoming one of the major impediments facing the industry. Lower Costs: Phoenix should be able to produce its chassis for far less than the current cost it is paying to acquire its chassis.

Phoenix should be able to produce its chassis for far less than the current cost it is paying to acquire its chassis. Increased Design Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction: Phoenix's ground up chassis should enable it to customize vehicle designs to meet specialized needs, while maintaining standardized processes and procedures, increasing the Company's capacity to accommodate customer requirements and meet the evolving needs of the transforming electric vehicle market.

PHOENIX MOTOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186 $ 139 Accounts receivable, net 1,058 1,510 Inventories 2,038 4,560 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 676 1,344 Restricted cash, current 250 - Amount due from a related party 132 168 Total current assets 4,340 7,721 Restricted cash, noncurrent - 250 Property and equipment, net 2,243 2,492 Security deposit 208 208 Right-of-use assets 3,232 3,797 Net investment in leases 194 - Intangible assets, net 1,240 1,704 Goodwill 4,271 4,271 Total assets $ 15,728 $ 20,443 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,963 $ 1,359 Accrued liabilities 670 650 Advance from customers 2,116 1,230 Deferred income 480 503 Warranty reserve 295 325 Derivative liability 319 - Amount due to a related party 60 - Lease liabilities - current portion 783 719 Long-term borrowing, current portion 7 3 Total current liabilities 6,693 4,789 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 2,597 3,225 Convertible notes 1,247 - Long-term borrowings 146 147 Total liabilities 10,683 8,161 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Equity: Common stock, par $0.0004, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 21,291,924 and 20,277,046 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 42,265 40,836 Accumulated deficit (37,228 ) (28,562 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,045 12,282 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,728 $ 20,443

PHOENIX MOTOR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues - third parties $ 177 $ 306 $ 3,116 $ 2,476 Revenues - related parties 111 103 111 103 Total revenues 288 409 3,227 2,579 Cost of revenues 293 288 3,120 2,013 Gross (loss) profit (5 ) 121 107 566 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,531 3,847 9,477 9,160 Operating loss (2,536 ) (3,726 ) (9,370 ) (8,594 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (117 ) (2 ) (118 ) (6 ) Gain on sales-type leases - - 99 - Others (58 ) (202 ) 745 437 Total other (expense) income, net (175 ) (204 ) 726 431 Loss before income taxes (2,711 ) (3,930 ) (8,644 ) (8,163 ) Income tax provision - - (22 ) (14 ) Net loss $ (2,711 ) $ (3,930 ) $ (8,666 ) $ (8,177 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.41 ) (0.44 ) Weighted average shares outstanding* 21,291,924 19,664,273 21,124,151 18,390,891

PHOENIX MOTOR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Month ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (8,666 ) (8,177 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 897 1,305 Gain on sales-type leases (99 ) - Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability 25 - Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets 59 (54 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 10 - Write-down of inventories 124 - Forgiveness of PPP loan - (586 ) Stock-based compensation expenses 202 947 Warranty reserve (30 ) (35 ) Amortization of ROU 565 - Amortization of debt discount from convertible note 251 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 442 (221 ) Inventories 1,901 (3,532 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 989 (3,145 ) Accounts payable 604 (541 ) Accrued liabilities 20 (185 ) Deferred revenue (23 ) (237 ) Advance from customer 886 321 Lease liability (735 ) - Amount due from related party 36 (103 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,542 ) (14,243 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (162 ) (722 ) Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets - 273 Loan lent to a related party (400 ) - Proceeds from repayment from a related party 400 - Net cash used in investing activities (162 ) (449 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings - (7 ) Proceeds from a related party 541 1,676 Repayment to a related party (481 ) (1,676 ) Proceeds from IPO - 13,438 Proceeds from capital injection by a shareholder - 7 Proceeds from convertible notes 1,464 - Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 138 Proceeds received from standby equity purchase agreement 1,227 - Net cash generated from financing activities 2,751 13,576 Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 47 (1,116 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 389 2,683 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 436 1,567 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 186 1,317 Restricted cash 250 250 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 436 1,567 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax paid - 7 Interest paid - 6 Non-cash investing activities: Inventories transferred to property and equipment 497 75 Derivative liability recorded as debt discount 294 -

