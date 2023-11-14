Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Frankfurt
14.11.23
14:09 Uhr
0,339 Euro
-0,016
-4,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3330,34514.11.
0,3340,34114.11.
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 23:42
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Additional information to the Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enclosed document serves as additional information to Aker Horizons' Half-Year Report for 2023. The attached Note 8 replaces the previously reported note and provides further elaboration and sensitivity analyses pertaining to key assumptions as of 30 June 2023. The updated note is presented as a result of correspondence with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. There have been no alterations to the reported financial figures.

The additional information represents public information and should be read in conjunction with the Half-Year Report 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on 12 July 2023, published on 13 July 2023.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3875857/b26cd35e8bebfc34.pdf

Attachment to Notice Note 8 to Aker Horizons Half-Year Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/additional-information-to-the-aker-horizons-half-year-report-2023-301988259.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.