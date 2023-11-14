Aker ASA: Additional information to the Half-Year Report 2023

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") today regarding additional information to their Half-Year Report 2023. The reported financial figures have not been altered, but the company provides further elaboration and sensitivity analyses pertaining to key assumptions as of 30 June 2023. As the condensed consolidated financial statements of Aker ASA ("Aker") and group companies comprises the consolidated results of Aker Horizons and group companies, the same additional information is relevant to Aker's 2023 Half-Year Report. Note 11 to Aker's 2023 Half-Year Report has therefore been updated, please see attached, which replaces the previously reported note.

The additional information represents public information and should be read in conjunction with Aker's Half-Year Report 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on 17 July 2023, published 18 July 2023.

