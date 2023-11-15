

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 4.6 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 4.3 percent and was up from 4.5 percent in September.



The bureau also said that retail sales gained an annual 7.6 percent - also exceeding expectations for 7.0 percent and up from 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment gained 2.9 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent - unchanged and matching forecasts.



