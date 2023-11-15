

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and industrial production from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes unemployment data for the third quarter. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 7.3 percent from 7.2 percent in the second quarter.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is expected to ease sharply to 4.8 percent from 6.7 percent in September. Output prices are forecast to drop 1.0 percent annually after a 0.1 percent fall.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office releases final inflation figures for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 4.0 percent from 4.9 percent in September. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is slated to release final consumer prices for October. Consumer prices are expected to ease as initially estimated to 1.8 percent from 5.3 percent in September.



At 5.00 am ET, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from Eurozone. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 1.0 percent on month in September, in contrast to the 0.6 percent rise in August.



