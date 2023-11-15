u-blox AG / Key word(s): Statement
Thalwil, Switzerland - 15 November 2023 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, through its Board of Directors and Executive Committee welcomes Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership (SEO) as long-term anchor shareholder. SEO started building their stake some time ago and yesterday crossed the 5% reporting threshold. This was also due to the acquisition of treasury shares held by u-blox. As a result, SEO is now the company's largest shareholder.
For further information, please contact:
Rafael Duarte
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 79 966 89 12
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
lcati@equityny.com
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.
(www.ublox.com)
About Spectrum Entrepreneurial Ownership
