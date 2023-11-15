Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announced its full schedule programming for Black Hat Europe 2023. Taking place at ExCeL London from December 4 to December 7, this year's event will feature 40 Briefings, four days of Trainings, over 50 Sponsored Sessions, and 54 Arsenal tool demos.

Black Hat Keynotes

Ollie Whitehouse will present his talk, "Industrialising Cyber Defence in an Asymmetric World," on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 AM. Whitehouse is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), where he is responsible for maintaining the NCSC's status as the National Technical Authority for cyber security and is influential in tackling the challenges of tomorrow.

Joe Sullivan will present his talk, "My Lessons from the Uber Case," on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 AM. Sullivan is the CEO of Ukraine Friends, a nonprofit focused on providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Sullivan has worked at the intersection of government, technology, and security since the internet went mainstream, and has dedicated his career to helping make the online world a safer place for everyone.

Black Hat Briefings

Briefings will take place on December 6 and December 7, and feature 40 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Europe Review Board. Attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research, and trends on topics covering everything from enterprise security, exploit development, reverse engineering, and more.

Black Hat Trainings

Cybersecurity professionals interested in enhancing their skills can participate in this year's Trainings, being held both in-person and virtually from December 4 to December 7. These two- and four-day, deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry's top trainers and professionals. Courses will feature a variety of topics, including application security (AppSec), forensics, penetration testing (pentesting), and more. All participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

New for Black Hat Europe 2023, Black Hat will be hosting the Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen) exam virtually at Black Hat Europe. A core component of Black Hat Trainings, this intermediate level, practical exam is intended to be taken by professional pentesters, bug-bounty hunters, red and blue team experts, security operations center (SOC) analysts, and anyone wanting to evaluate or appraise their existing knowledge in topics involving hands-on pentesting.

Black Hat Business Hall

Business Hall passes, or Business passes, are available for the 2023 event. The Business Hall showcases the latest products and technologies from leading information security solution providers. Hours to access the Business Hall will be 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on December 6, and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on December 7. Business passes will provide access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions, Exhibitor Booths, Bricks Picks, and more. All Black Hat Europe 2023 pass holders will have access to the Business Hall.

Black Hat Features

New for 2023, Black Hat Europe will welcome additional Features. Highlights include:

Executive Programs: This year's Executive Programs at Black Hat Europe 2023 will include the Black Hat Executive Summit and the Executive Roundtable. The Executive Summit will begin on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:00 AM, and offer CISOs and other cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry experts helping to shape the next generation of information security strategy. For the first time at Black Hat Europe 2023, the Executive Roundtable will debut and provide Sponsors the intimate opportunity to converse with senior-level decision makers from top global corporations, organizations, and government agencies. The Executive Roundtable will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:30 AM.

Omdia Analyst Summit: The second annual Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat Europe will begin on Thursday, December 7 at 11:00 AM. The Omdia Analyst Summit will feature the industry's leading cybersecurity analysts and provide attendees with actionable insights, innovative approaches, and a comprehensive understanding of the factors that influence cybersecurity outcomes for organizations within the European landscape.

Bricks Picks: New for 2023, Bricks Picks will be a combined activity space for attendees to delight their playful and creative sides with plastic building bricks and locks. This activity area will be led by experts in both areas, feature competitions, hands-on demonstrations, and more. Bricks Picks will take place in the Business Hall on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7.

Community Program: The Community Program will include sessions that encourage collaboration among attendees and presenters through discussions of current issues impacting the cybersecurity community. Topics will cover inclusion, mental health, cyber policy, and more.

Black Hat Arsenal

Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the cybersecurity community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in a conversational environment where presenters can interact with the attendees. This year's event will feature 54 in-person tool demos spanning exploitation and ethical hacking, malware defense, network attacks, reverse engineering, and more.

The Arsenal Lab will also now be featured at all regional events. Arsenal Lab is an interactive, hands-on environment designed for hacking enthusiasts of all skill levels to learn about specialized tools and targets that may be difficult to access otherwise. The on-site Arsenal Lab at Black Hat Europe 2023 will include six labs.

Scholarship Program

As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, Black Hat Europe will be awarding complimentary Briefings passes to a limited number of student applicants. Black Hat holds its own annual Student and Veteran Scholarship programs, and partners with a variety of associations on additional scholarship opportunities.

Returning to Black Hat Europe this year is the IN Security Scholarship. In partnership with KnewStart, this scholarship stems from the desire to provide access to women in cybersecurity. As a result, 25 applicants have been awarded to receive Briefings passes to Black Hat Europe 2023.

Sustainability Initiatives

In July 2023, Black Hat officially announced its Sustainability Pledge to outline key initiatives Black Hat will be prioritizing across all of its events. This Pledge stemmed from Black Hat's commitment to positively impact the cybersecurity community and planet, continue to deliver responsible and inclusive events, and as part of its plan to become a net zero carbon business by 2030. To learn more about Black Hat Europe 2023's commitment to sustainability, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-23/sustainability.html.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat Europe 2023, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-23/.

