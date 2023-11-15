Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 07:06
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MKF (MKFitnessnz): New Zealand's Leading Fitness Coach Manik Launches Groundbreaking MKFitnessnz App

Global fitness app offers tailor-made workout plans, step-by-step exercise videos and a comprehensive grocery meal planner

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by renowned fitness coach Manik, MKFitnessnz has a successful track record of transforming the lives of over 500 clients globally. His unwavering commitment to helping his clients, especially those within the Indian community, has led to the development of this exclusive workout app. With MKFitnessnz, Manik has taken the first step towards making professional fitness guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Embracing wellness in the heart of the UAE, as the sunset over the Dubai skyline, we capture the essence of fitness and well-being that defines our journey at Mkfitnessnz.

The app features:

  • Tailor-Made Fitness Plans: Personalized workout plans that suit each user's individual fitness goals and needs. Whether you aim to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health, Manik's app has the perfect plan for you.
  • Step-by-Step Workout Videos: Easy-to-follow video demonstrations of each exercise, ensuring you perform them correctly to maximize results and minimize the risk of injury.
  • Grocery Meal Planner: Achieving your fitness goals requires more than just exercise; nutrition is a crucial factor. The app offers a grocery meal planner, making it easier for you to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.
  • 24/7 Support from Manik: The path to fitness can be challenging. With MKFitness, you're never alone in your journey. Manik provides constant support and guidance to ensure you stay on track and motivated.

"Fitness isn't just about exercise; it's about well-being and the pursuit of a healthier, happier life. With the launch of MKFitness App, I'm delighted to extend my passion for fitness and wellness to a global audience. Whether you're embarking on your fitness journey or looking to elevate your fitness game, my app is your trusted partner. It's designed to cater to your unique goals, providing my guidance and support around the clock. With MKFitnessnz, you're never alone on your path to a healthier you." says Manik Kumar.

Visit www.mkfitnessnz.com to learn more and sign up for MKFitness App. You can follow MKFitnessnz and keep up to date with the latest information on Tiktok and Instagram

About MKFitnessnz:

MKFitnessnz is a leading fitness coaching and training platform founded by Manik in Auckland New Zealand. MKFitnessnz is dedicated to making fitness accessible and personalized through its innovative MKFitness App. Tailor-made fitness plans, step-by-step exercise videos, and a grocery meal planner are just a few of the features that set this app apart, along with Manik's unwavering support for every user.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275702/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-zealands-leading-fitness-coach-manik-launches-groundbreaking-mkfitnessnz-app-301986807.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.