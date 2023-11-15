W.Media celebrates Mumbai: India's top data center destination

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Come December and hundreds of cloud and data center industry experts and thought leaders from around the world will come together in Mumbai for W.Media's Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023. The day-long convention will be held at St. Regis, Mumbai on December 1st.

This exclusive event will bring together over 600 delegates, including C-level executives, digital infrastructure professionals including architects, engineers and consultants (AECs), key buyers, decision makers, data center owners and operators.

Mumbai as a hub for the Cloud & Data Center Industry

Two centuries ago, Mumbai was a sleepy archipelago of fisherfolk and farmers. There was some trading activity given its location on the west coast of India, but things began to pick up after the British reclaimed land from the sea and Mumbai became the contiguous land-mass we know it as today. Soon, traders from across the world started gathering here to buy and sell silks and spices, gems and jewelry, metalware and handicrafts, and a variety of agricultural produce. Today, it is a bustling hub or trade and transport, banking, business, and finance. Mumbai, home to close to 20 million people, is a megapolis that is also the financial capital of India.

Mumbai has emerged as a data center destination of choice in India. Today, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, that includes the city of Mumbai as well as adjacent sister cities like Thane and Navi Mumbai that have large industrial belts and land parcels, accounts for nearly 45 percent of all data centers in India. Today, this region is home to nearly three dozen data centers by national and internal players such as Amazon, Adani, Colt, CtrlS, Equinix, Nxtra, NTT, Reliance, Sify, STT Global, WebWerks, Yotta, among others.

In fact, it was reported earlier this year that Mumbai has emerged as the third largest data center market in the Asia Pacific region. A report by Knight Frank found that Mumbai with 2337 MW of capacity had claimed the spot just behind Shanghai (2,692 MW) and Tokyo (2,575 MW).

Industry Leaders are Betting Big on Mumbai

According to Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, Princeton Digital Group, India, "Mumbai is the financial and commercial capital of India with an established data center market that enjoys highly reliable power supply, established as well as scalable network, substantial WIP (work-in-progress) supply of quality data center capacity, a strong vendor ecosystem to support data center operators and the authorities have a deep understanding of the infrastructure industry needs, which makes data center delivery in Mumbai a comparatively lesser demanding proposition." In fact, Princeton Digital Group predicts, 'The data center market in Mumbai is estimated to reach a CAGR of 22% for the period 2017-2023, housing 31% of India's colocation footprint.' Shirsat will be delivering a special keynote address on internet infrastructure at the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

Sanjay Motwani, VP - Asia Pacific (Data, Power and Control) for Raritan (a brand of LeGrande) says, "Mumbai accounts for nearly 48 per cent of the DC market and even with the additional growth being planned across the country it's likely to remain between 45-50 per cent." He will be making a special industry presentation at the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

What has attracted the data center industry to Mumbai, is its infrastructure. Over a dozen subsea cables connect Mumbai to other strategic global destinations in the Middle East, Africa, and the established and emerging economies of the Asia Pacific. Data centers are also power guzzlers and Mumbai has relatively better power supply than many other parts of India.

According to NK Jain, the Founder of NK Jain Consulting Engineers, this makes all the difference. "Mumbai is the most favorable location for data centers, due to the proximity of under-sea cable landing station and availability of very stable power as compared to the rest of the country," he says. Jain will be part of an exciting panel discussion on renewable energy at the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

Renowned data center consultant Mahesh Trivedi concurs, saying, "Both network and power are equally important for the data center business. Mumbai is blessed with both compared to other metros, hence the demand for data center space in Mumbai is more than other cities." He will be moderating a power-panel discussion on the role of Edge at the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

According to Nick Parfitt, W.Media's Specialist in Research, Production and Content, "The strong transition towards digitalisation in India is combined with a series of unique and seismic economic and demographic factors. These include urbanisation, the evolution of service industries, strong standards of tech education, a balanced economy and the growth in consumption of hardware and software more widely across the country." He further says, "It's not just about the digital, in India's case it has to be about the broader national direction. Mumbai is at the epicenter of the transition as the key city for key service industries including finance, media, commerce and trade, and information technology." Parfitt will also moderate a power panel discussion on building data centers at scale at the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

What to expect at Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023

The day-long convention will include several power-packed panel discussions, where the best and brightest minds in the industry will share their ideas on important subjects such as building at scale to meet growth requirements, the era of connectivity, future of data centers in India, trends in liquid cooling, the role of Edge, and much more.

The panelists and speakers include industry stalwarts like Kamal Nath (CEO, Sify Technologies), Sumit Mukhija (CEO, STT Global Data Centers - India), Sujeet Deshpande (Founder & CEO - India, Lumina Cloud Infra), Shekhar Sharma (CEO NTT Data), Sanjay Bhutani (CEO, AdaniConneX), Vinod Javur (COO, Digital Edge DC), Manish Shangari (VP, AECOM), Sujit Panda (CTIO, BDx Data Centers), and Anuj Kapur (VP & Head - India Region, Iron Mountain), among others

There will also be insightful presentations by industry leaders on a wide variety of subjects such as cooling and ventilation solutions, internet infrastructure, quality management, data center infrastructure, and new innovations. The Convention will also include a modest technology expo that will showcase the latest innovations and futuristic technologies and advancements in the cloud and data center industry.

Many top companies that provide a variety of services to data centers in the region have joined hands with W.Media as sponsors for the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023.

Fuji Electric, Gold Sponsors, say, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023, as it offers us a great platform to showcase our latest solutions designed for data center applications." They further say, "We at Fuji Electric look forward to partnering with data center end users to offer them reliable and technologically advanced solutions Made in India."

Princeton Digital Group is Silver Sponsors and their Managing Director Vipin Shirsat who will be attending the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023 says, "I look forward to interacting with industry colleagues, including analysts, supplier partners, clients, financing partners as well as representatives from authorities. I am keen to hear their experiences, expectations, learnings, and growth plans. I also look forward to celebrating the winners who continue to inspire all of us to do better."

Raritan (a brand of LeGrande) is also a Silver Sponsor and Sanjay Motwani, their VP - Asia Pacific (Data, Power and Control) says that he is looking forward to "meaningful discussions, thoughts and industry presentations."

The event will conclude with an Awards ceremony where the best of the best will be recognized and rewarded in as many as 15 different categories.

Join us at St. Regis on December 1st, 2023, for the Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards. Click here to register, and learn more about the agenda, speakers, schedule, and session information.

For sponsorship, exhibition and further involvement opportunities, get in touch at india@w.media

