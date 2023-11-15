Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYRH | ISIN: BMG0464B1072 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AR
Frankfurt
15.11.23
08:06 Uhr
27,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALKERMES PLC22,400+0,90 %
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD27,000-1,46 %
CARNEGIE CLEAN ENERGY LIMITED0,0010,00 %
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC1,2000,00 %
HUDDLESTOCK FINTECH AS0,097+0,41 %
ORDINA NV5,650-0,88 %
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD120,000,00 %
WELLNEX LIFE LIMITED0,0300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.