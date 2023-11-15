Erica Campbell from Electrolux will keynote the inaugural event to be held in Amsterdam

Market-leading customer data platform BlueConic has announced it will host a Women in Technology Leadership Forum in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Monday 27th November, from 9am to 1pm CET.

Who: The event is aimed at executives, leaders, and innovators in the marketing and technology sector who identify as a woman in technology leadership. Speakers include Erica Campbell, Global Consumer Data Analytics Director for Electrolux alongside BlueConic's CEO Cory Munchbach and Chief Revenue Officer Jackie Rousseau-Anderson.

What: The agenda includes a fireside chat with Electrolux and BlueConic, leadership lessons from 2023 to learn and set the stage for growth in 2024, and inspirational content showcasing how to craft customer-centric marketing programs that deliver results. Attendees will also be able to network with senior peers in the industry and unlock opportunities for the future.

When: Amsterdam, Netherlands on Monday 27th November, from 9am to 1pm CET.

Why: Women who embrace technology as a lifelong career remain a rare breed. This exclusive gathering will provide a space where trailblazing women in marketing and technology can connect, share insights, and draw strength from one another.

"One of the best parts of my job is the opportunity to work with some phenomenal women who are breaking down the barriers in technology and excelling in their roles. It's a privilege and a joy to be able to bring these leaders and innovators together in the Netherlands so that we can all learn and be inspired by their success," said Cory Munchbach, CEO of BlueConic.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

