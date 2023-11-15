Bio-Logical Carbon Ltd: Bio-Logical raises $1m Seed round: Kenya's Agricultural Sector to Get a Boost from Bio-Logicals Landmark Biochar Carbon Removal Facility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate tech company Bio-Logical has raised a $1m seed round to scale up its operations in Kenya, facilitating its mission to build climate resilient communities of smallholder farmers around the world.

Smallholder farmers are facing a dire outlook with faltering harvests, increasingly extreme weather and skyrocketing fertiliser prices becoming increasingly common due to climate change. Bio-Logical addresses this challenge through a circular economy, transforming waste into biochar, a super material that sequesters carbon for millenia and regenerates degraded soil. Their biochar is then incorporated into an organic fertiliser which is distributed to smallholder farmers in the region, regenerating land, increasing crop drought resistance and boosting yields by over 50%.

"Bio-Logical was founded on the belief that Smallholder farmers should not suffer at the hands of a climate crisis they have played no part in. At present, soil degradation and changing weather patterns due to climate change is directly threatening the livelihoods of 500 million smallholder farmers around the world." Rory Buckworth, Co-Founder

Utilising its innovative technology, Bio-Logical's first site will be the largest biochar production facility in Africa. It will transform over 30,000 tonnes of agricultural waste a year into biochar, sequestering 25,000 tonnes of CO2. This process will generate carbon credits, the revenue from which will be used to subsidise its resilience building fertiliser for smallholder farmers, boosting yields and reducing fertiliser costs.

"We believe carbon credits should do more than simply remove carbon from the atmosphere and instead should be used to build the resilience of climate vulnerable communities" Philip Hunter, Co-Founder

The funding round is led by the Steyn Group alongside Angel Investors Rob Konterman, Luke Calcott-Stevens and Jochem Wieringa. The round will go towards the development of Bio-Logical's first Kenya site which will pave the way for its expansion throughout the region that will see the company scale to support 1 million smallholders and sequester 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030.

For other enquiries please visit: https://www.bio-logical.green/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276223/Bio_Logical_Carbon_Team.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276222/Bio_Logical_Carbon_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bio-logical-raises-1m-seed-round-kenyas-agricultural-sector-to-get-a-boost-from-bio-logicals-landmark-biochar-carbon-removal-facility-301987693.html