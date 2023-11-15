Capita Plc - Completion of the sale of travel businesses

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

Capita plc

15 November 2023

Completion of the sale of travel businesses

Capita plc ("Capita") today announces that on 14 November 2023 it completed the sale of its travel and events businesses Agiito and Evolvi to Clarity Travel Ltd ('Clarity') on the terms announced on 10 August 2023.

Taking into account the working capital and debt liabilities that Clarity is assuming as part of the transaction, Capita expects to receive cash proceeds of £17m, of which £8m is payable on completion and £9m is payable 12 months following completion.

The transaction has completed following National Security and Investment Act approval.

The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

The sale of its travel businesses also marks the penultimate transaction before the completion of all non-core disposals from Capita's Portfolio division.

