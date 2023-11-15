Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
13.11.23
11:44 Uhr
1,950 Euro
-0,020
-1,02 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9082,08608:47
1,9471,99408:45
15.11.2023
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

14 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

102,288

Weighted average price paid (p)

167.65

Highest price paid (p)

169.90

Lowest price paid (p)

164.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,539,244 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,155,771 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 14 November 2023 is 661,155,771. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

167.63

18,457

BATE

166.38

1,905

CHIX

167.68

81,926

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:02:06

201

164.40

BATE

8:03:25

1,317

164.30

CHIX

8:03:26

1,317

164.10

CHIX

8:11:24

4

164.60

CHIX

9:30:05

1,317

166.60

CHIX

9:30:09

17

166.40

CHIX

9:30:09

1300

166.40

CHIX

9:41:04

1317

166.40

CHIX

9:42:37

209

166.20

CHIX

9:42:37

1,108

166.20

CHIX

9:50:37

1,020

165.80

CHIX

10:01:21

334

165.70

BATE

10:18:18

805

165.60

CHIX

10:18:52

232

165.50

XLON

10:32:56

53

165.40

BATE

10:46:07

1,317

165.60

CHIX

11:08:54

440

165.50

CHIX

11:21:24

1,104

165.60

XLON

11:43:02

255

165.40

CHIX

11:48:16

382

165.50

CHIX

12:16:10

757

166.10

XLON

12:16:10

560

166.10

XLON

12:16:22

1,317

166.30

CHIX

12:17:20

1,317

166.60

CHIX

12:17:48

1,317

166.60

CHIX

12:19:03

826

166.80

CHIX

12:19:03

491

166.80

CHIX

12:19:16

1,317

166.80

CHIX

12:19:28

1,317

167.10

CHIX

12:19:29

1,317

166.90

XLON

12:19:36

1,317

166.90

BATE

12:20:00

1,317

166.90

CHIX

12:20:05

1,317

166.90

CHIX

12:20:06

1,161

166.80

XLON

12:20:06

156

166.80

XLON

12:20:09

1317

166.70

XLON

12:20:15

1,317

166.70

CHIX

12:20:19

1,317

166.60

XLON

12:20:35

708

166.70

CHIX

12:20:35

609

166.70

CHIX

12:21:04

1,317

166.60

CHIX

12:22:16

1317

166.60

CHIX

12:27:16

824

166.70

CHIX

12:27:19

493

166.70

CHIX

12:35:35

1,317

166.70

CHIX

12:37:42

1,317

167.00

CHIX

12:45:57

1317

166.90

XLON

12:58:02

323

166.70

CHIX

12:58:02

494

166.70

CHIX

12:58:02

500

166.70

CHIX

13:17:37

525

166.90

CHIX

13:17:37

792

166.90

CHIX

13:31:05

630

168.30

CHIX

13:31:05

687

168.30

CHIX

13:31:06

1,317

168.10

CHIX

13:31:09

1,317

168.00

CHIX

13:33:27

1,317

168.00

XLON

13:33:28

1317

167.90

CHIX

13:34:13

1,057

167.90

CHIX

13:34:13

260

167.90

CHIX

13:34:56

1,317

167.70

CHIX

13:37:02

525

167.70

CHIX

13:37:02

792

167.70

CHIX

13:39:46

1317

167.70

XLON

13:39:58

1317

167.60

CHIX

13:42:40

1,317

167.80

XLON

13:44:40

1013

167.60

CHIX

13:44:40

304

167.60

CHIX

13:51:15

1,317

167.70

CHIX

14:15:10

1,317

167.90

CHIX

14:15:23

1,317

167.70

CHIX

14:17:49

1,317

167.70

CHIX

14:22:52

1,317

167.90

CHIX

14:37:04

1,317

168.40

XLON

14:40:40

1,317

168.20

CHIX

14:41:23

1,317

168.20

CHIX

14:48:09

1317

169.10

CHIX

14:48:15

317

169.10

CHIX

14:48:15

1,000

169.10

CHIX

14:48:18

87

169.00

CHIX

14:48:25

1,230

169.00

CHIX

14:50:40

1317

168.80

CHIX

14:50:47

1,103

168.80

CHIX

14:50:47

214

168.80

CHIX

14:52:19

1317

168.80

CHIX

15:00:14

1317

168.80

CHIX

15:01:10

1,317

168.90

CHIX

15:01:30

1,317

168.80

CHIX

15:01:45

1317

168.70

CHIX

15:08:44

1,020

169.50

CHIX

15:08:44

297

169.50

CHIX

15:10:05

1,317

169.50

CHIX

15:13:27

201

169.70

XLON

15:13:27

1,116

169.70

XLON

15:14:19

1317

169.80

XLON

15:15:47

1317

169.60

CHIX

15:17:41

1317

169.50

CHIX

15:17:57

136

169.30

CHIX

15:18:32

231

169.30

CHIX

15:19:06

222

169.30

CHIX

15:19:39

728

169.30

CHIX

15:28:27

166

169.20

CHIX

15:30:46

1,151

169.20

CHIX

15:44:08

1,160

169.90

CHIX

15:44:08

157

169.90

CHIX

15:52:10

171

169.90

CHIX

15:53:24

1,146

169.90

CHIX

16:05:15

1317

169.90

XLON

16:09:56

1317

169.90

CHIX

16:14:54

413

169.90

CHIX

16:14:54

271

169.90

CHIX

16:17:09

633

169.90

CHIX


