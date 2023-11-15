FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
14 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
102,288
Weighted average price paid (p)
167.65
Highest price paid (p)
169.90
Lowest price paid (p)
164.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,539,244 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,155,771 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 14 November 2023 is 661,155,771. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
167.63
18,457
BATE
166.38
1,905
CHIX
167.68
81,926
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:02:06
201
164.40
BATE
8:03:25
1,317
164.30
CHIX
8:03:26
1,317
164.10
CHIX
8:11:24
4
164.60
CHIX
9:30:05
1,317
166.60
CHIX
9:30:09
17
166.40
CHIX
9:30:09
1300
166.40
CHIX
9:41:04
1317
166.40
CHIX
9:42:37
209
166.20
CHIX
9:42:37
1,108
166.20
CHIX
9:50:37
1,020
165.80
CHIX
10:01:21
334
165.70
BATE
10:18:18
805
165.60
CHIX
10:18:52
232
165.50
XLON
10:32:56
53
165.40
BATE
10:46:07
1,317
165.60
CHIX
11:08:54
440
165.50
CHIX
11:21:24
1,104
165.60
XLON
11:43:02
255
165.40
CHIX
11:48:16
382
165.50
CHIX
12:16:10
757
166.10
XLON
12:16:10
560
166.10
XLON
12:16:22
1,317
166.30
CHIX
12:17:20
1,317
166.60
CHIX
12:17:48
1,317
166.60
CHIX
12:19:03
826
166.80
CHIX
12:19:03
491
166.80
CHIX
12:19:16
1,317
166.80
CHIX
12:19:28
1,317
167.10
CHIX
12:19:29
1,317
166.90
XLON
12:19:36
1,317
166.90
BATE
12:20:00
1,317
166.90
CHIX
12:20:05
1,317
166.90
CHIX
12:20:06
1,161
166.80
XLON
12:20:06
156
166.80
XLON
12:20:09
1317
166.70
XLON
12:20:15
1,317
166.70
CHIX
12:20:19
1,317
166.60
XLON
12:20:35
708
166.70
CHIX
12:20:35
609
166.70
CHIX
12:21:04
1,317
166.60
CHIX
12:22:16
1317
166.60
CHIX
12:27:16
824
166.70
CHIX
12:27:19
493
166.70
CHIX
12:35:35
1,317
166.70
CHIX
12:37:42
1,317
167.00
CHIX
12:45:57
1317
166.90
XLON
12:58:02
323
166.70
CHIX
12:58:02
494
166.70
CHIX
12:58:02
500
166.70
CHIX
13:17:37
525
166.90
CHIX
13:17:37
792
166.90
CHIX
13:31:05
630
168.30
CHIX
13:31:05
687
168.30
CHIX
13:31:06
1,317
168.10
CHIX
13:31:09
1,317
168.00
CHIX
13:33:27
1,317
168.00
XLON
13:33:28
1317
167.90
CHIX
13:34:13
1,057
167.90
CHIX
13:34:13
260
167.90
CHIX
13:34:56
1,317
167.70
CHIX
13:37:02
525
167.70
CHIX
13:37:02
792
167.70
CHIX
13:39:46
1317
167.70
XLON
13:39:58
1317
167.60
CHIX
13:42:40
1,317
167.80
XLON
13:44:40
1013
167.60
CHIX
13:44:40
304
167.60
CHIX
13:51:15
1,317
167.70
CHIX
14:15:10
1,317
167.90
CHIX
14:15:23
1,317
167.70
CHIX
14:17:49
1,317
167.70
CHIX
14:22:52
1,317
167.90
CHIX
14:37:04
1,317
168.40
XLON
14:40:40
1,317
168.20
CHIX
14:41:23
1,317
168.20
CHIX
14:48:09
1317
169.10
CHIX
14:48:15
317
169.10
CHIX
14:48:15
1,000
169.10
CHIX
14:48:18
87
169.00
CHIX
14:48:25
1,230
169.00
CHIX
14:50:40
1317
168.80
CHIX
14:50:47
1,103
168.80
CHIX
14:50:47
214
168.80
CHIX
14:52:19
1317
168.80
CHIX
15:00:14
1317
168.80
CHIX
15:01:10
1,317
168.90
CHIX
15:01:30
1,317
168.80
CHIX
15:01:45
1317
168.70
CHIX
15:08:44
1,020
169.50
CHIX
15:08:44
297
169.50
CHIX
15:10:05
1,317
169.50
CHIX
15:13:27
201
169.70
XLON
15:13:27
1,116
169.70
XLON
15:14:19
1317
169.80
XLON
15:15:47
1317
169.60
CHIX
15:17:41
1317
169.50
CHIX
15:17:57
136
169.30
CHIX
15:18:32
231
169.30
CHIX
15:19:06
222
169.30
CHIX
15:19:39
728
169.30
CHIX
15:28:27
166
169.20
CHIX
15:30:46
1,151
169.20
CHIX
15:44:08
1,160
169.90
CHIX
15:44:08
157
169.90
CHIX
15:52:10
171
169.90
CHIX
15:53:24
1,146
169.90
CHIX
16:05:15
1317
169.90
XLON
16:09:56
1317
169.90
CHIX
16:14:54
413
169.90
CHIX
16:14:54
271
169.90
CHIX
16:17:09
633
169.90
CHIX