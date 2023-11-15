

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated in September, the latest report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 0.5 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in the previous month. It was the first rise in three months.



In the initial report, the rate of change in production was an increase of 0.2 percent.



Shipments advanced 0.6 percent monthly in September, while inventories decreased 1.6 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio also showed a contraction of 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell at a stable rate of 4.4 percent at the end of the third quarter.



