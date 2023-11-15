

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor company, reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased to 753 million euros or 0.57 euros per share from 735 million euros or 0.56 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 0.65 euros up from 0.63 euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the fourth quarter was 4.15 billion euros compared to 4.14 billion euro in the prior year.



Infineon expects revenue to be around 3.8 billion euros for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.



For the 2024 fiscal year, the company projects revenue to be around 17 billion euros plus or minus 500 million euros, representing a growth rate of around 4 percent compared with the 2023 fiscal year.



The company noted that the dividend distributed for the 2022 fiscal year of 0.32 euros per share was 0.05 euros higher than the figure for the previous year. It is planned to put forward a proposal to the Annual General Meeting in February 2024 to increase the dividend again by 0.03 euros per share. Should the Annual General Meeting approve the planned proposal, the dividend payment for the 2023 fiscal year would rise to 0.35 euros.



