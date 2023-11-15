Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.11.23
08:02 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,034
+2,89 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 08:31
118 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.222     GBP1.062 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.188     GBP1.038 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.201843    GBP1.047263

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,786,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1403       1.188         XDUB      08:04:43      00067726177TRLO0 
439       1.196         XDUB      08:53:43      00067727645TRLO0 
2398       1.200         XDUB      09:21:00      00067728669TRLO0 
7752       1.200         XDUB      09:21:00      00067728670TRLO0 
3571       1.200         XDUB      09:21:00      00067728671TRLO0 
6683       1.200         XDUB      09:21:00      00067728672TRLO0 
5967       1.200         XDUB      09:38:20      00067729384TRLO0 
353       1.194         XDUB      12:50:37      00067734425TRLO0 
5658       1.194         XDUB      12:50:37      00067734424TRLO0 
6731       1.200         XDUB      14:20:03      00067740264TRLO0 
677       1.214         XDUB      15:32:22      00067745067TRLO0 
3000       1.214         XDUB      15:32:22      00067745068TRLO0 
2700       1.214         XDUB      15:33:00      00067745105TRLO0 
594       1.220         XDUB      16:11:10      00067747522TRLO0 
554       1.222         XDUB      16:11:53      00067747553TRLO0 
609       1.222         XDUB      16:13:50      00067747629TRLO0 
378       1.222         XDUB      16:16:27      00067747921TRLO0 
533       1.222         XDUB      16:17:45      00067748228TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1300       103.80        XLON      08:04:55      00067726183TRLO0 
5441       104.40        XLON      10:15:10      00067730128TRLO0 
908       104.20        XLON      10:32:24      00067730520TRLO0 
4988       104.20        XLON      11:52:56      00067732595TRLO0 
6700       104.20        XLON      12:57:22      00067734622TRLO0 
1600       104.20        XLON      12:57:22      00067734623TRLO0 
1324       104.20        XLON      13:25:02      00067735302TRLO0 
6329       104.60        XLON      13:49:50      00067738223TRLO0 
3635       104.60        XLON      13:55:50      00067738708TRLO0 
2126       104.60        XLON      13:55:50      00067738709TRLO0 
742       104.20        XLON      14:37:00      00067741573TRLO0 
6320       105.00        XLON      15:14:24      00067744231TRLO0 
3300       105.80        XLON      15:49:57      00067746298TRLO0 
120       106.20        XLON      16:02:17      00067747079TRLO0 
1195       106.20        XLON      16:02:17      00067747080TRLO0 
1868       106.20        XLON      16:06:11      00067747292TRLO0 
1078       106.20        XLON      16:09:39      00067747483TRLO0 
1026       106.20        XLON      16:09:59      00067747488TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  284884 
EQS News ID:  1773427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
