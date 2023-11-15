

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group (ICP.L), a private equity firm, Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 259.9 million pounds for the first half, a sharp rise from 30.8 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by higher gains on investments.



Net gains on investments were 215.9 million pounds for the latest 6-month period compared with 5.8 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit increased to 225 million pounds or 77.8p per share from 33.4 million pounds or 11.5p per share last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 463.1 million pounds from 216.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Total assets under management or AUM was $81 billion, up 12% from $68.5 billion a year ago. NAV per share increased to 714p from 658p last year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 25.8p per share to be paid on January 8, to shareholders of record on December 8.



Over the medium term, the company's outlook remains intact, still expecting low double-digit percentage in net investment returns.



