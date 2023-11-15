CoinEx Global Limited: Empow?ring Crypto Cr?ators: CoinEx Unl?ash?s th? Futur? of W?b3

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a thrilling journey into th? world of cryptocurr?ncy as CoinEx, a l?ading global ?xchang?, launch?s its groundbr?aking initiativ? - th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program. Back?d by a multi-million-dollar commitm?nt, the program is s?t to r?d?fin? th? crypto spac?. By int?grating additional crypto ?ducation, fost?ring us?r ?ngag?m?nt, and ?mbracing a community-driv?n approach, CoinEx aims to ?nrich th? us?r ?xp?ri?nc?. B?yond a m?r? funding boost, it aspir?s to ?mpow?r div?rs? crypto communiti?s and nurtur? th? trailblaz?rs of th? n?xt g?n?ration.

Unv?iling th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program: Shaping th? Futur?

At its cor?, th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program s??ks to provide both financial and publicity support to cr?ators passionat? about W?b3 and blockchain technology. CoinEx ?nvisions th?s? cr?ators ?volving into global ambassadors, driving innovation and shaping the platform's futur?.

Calling out to blockchain ?nthusiasts driv?n by a passion for cr?ation, th? program off?rs a platform wh?r? alignm?nt with CoinEx's ?thos op?ns doors to unpr?c?d?nt?d opportuniti?s. Th? goal is to not only contribute to th? crypto spac? but to b?com? influ?ntial figur?s with a lasting impact.

For those ready to ?mbark on this transformativ? journ?y, the application proc?ss is just a click away. Int?r?st?d individuals can acc?ss th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program here, wh?r? a world of possibiliti?s awaits ?xploration.

Upholding th? "Us?r First" Philosophy: A Tradition of Exc?ll?nc?

Th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program is not just about inj?cting funds, it signifi?s a strat?gic mov? to ?l?vat? CoinEx's s?rvic?s globally. With a comm?ndabl? six-y?ar history root?d in th? "Us?r First" philosophy, CoinEx continues to prioritiz? us?r ?xp?ri?nc?. The unv?iling of th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program marks not only a significant mil?ston? for th? ?xchang? but a unique opportunity for crypto ?nthusiasts. As th? CoinEx Cr?ator Program tak?s flight, it ?xt?nds an invitation to blockchain ?nthusiasts to join hands in shaping th? futur? of W?b3 und?r its visionary wings.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowring-crypto-crators-coinex-unlashs-th-futur-of-wb3-301988482.html