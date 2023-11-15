CoinEx Global Limited: Empowering Crypto Creators: CoinEx Unleashes the Future of Web3

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a thrilling journey into the world of cryptocurrency as CoinEx, a leading global exchange, launches its groundbreaking initiative - the CoinEx Creator Program. Backed by a multi-million-dollar commitment, the program is set to redefine the crypto space. By integrating additional crypto education, fostering user engagement, and embracing a community-driven approach, CoinEx aims to enrich the user experience. Beyond a mere funding boost, it aspires to empower diverse crypto communities and nurture the trailblazers of the next generation.

Unveiling the CoinEx Creator Program: Shaping the Future

At its core, the CoinEx Creator Program seeks to provide both financial and publicity support to creators passionate about Web3 and blockchain technology. CoinEx envisions these creators evolving into global ambassadors, driving innovation and shaping the platform's future.

Calling out to blockchain enthusiasts driven by a passion for creation, the program offers a platform where alignment with CoinEx's ethos opens doors to unprecedented opportunities. The goal is to not only contribute to the crypto space but to become influential figures with a lasting impact.

For those ready to embark on this transformative journey, the application process is just a click away. Interested individuals can access the CoinEx Creator Program here, where a world of possibilities awaits exploration.

Upholding the "User First" Philosophy: A Tradition of Excellence

The CoinEx Creator Program is not just about injecting funds, it signifies a strategic move to elevate CoinEx's services globally. With a commendable six-year history rooted in the "User First" philosophy, CoinEx continues to prioritize user experience. The unveiling of the CoinEx Creator Program marks not only a significant milestone for the exchange but a unique opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. As the CoinEx Creator Program takes flight, it extends an invitation to blockchain enthusiasts to join hands in shaping the future of Web3 under its visionary wings.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

