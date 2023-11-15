

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported a profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent of 309.0 million pounds or 28.3 pence per share in the six months ended 30 September 2023, compared to a loss of 392.4 million pounds or 36.4 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation for the period was 573.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 511.0 million pounds in the prior year.



SSE's adjusted earnings per share on continuing operations was 37.0 pence compared to 41.8 pence for the previous year.



Revenues for the period declined to 4.79 billion pounds from 5.63 billion pounds in the prior year



SSE continues to expect to report full-year 2023/24 adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence and expects to provide updated earnings per share guidance later in the financial year.



The company said it will be comfortably within an adjusted earnings per share CAGR of 13 - 16% over the five-year period, excluding developer profits, with the existing operational assets and committed capex together expected to contribute around 95% of 2026/27 adjusted earnings per share target.



The company reiterated commitment to target annual dividend increases of between 5 - 10% to 2026/27, based on an expected 60 pence full year dividend for 2023/24, with retention of the scrip option and dilution from uptake capped at 25%.



