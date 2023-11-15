Liquid Wind joins North Sweden delegation to raise awareness about the Swedish green industrial transition at the 2023 European Hydrogen Week in Brussels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind is proud to announce that they are joining a delegation of leading Swedish green industry companies, academia and organizations to participate in the 2023 European Hydrogen Week in Brussels between November 20-23.

The delegation participates in a joint expo aimed at raising awareness of the green industrial revolution currently taking place in northern Sweden. One key aspect of this initiative is to welcome additional stakeholders to become part of an emerging hydrogen ecosystem, critical for transitioning industries and the reduction of carbon emissions within the European Union as well as globally.

Caroline Båth, Public Affairs Manager at Liquid Wind, says:

"Liquid Wind is proud to be part of the North Sweden delegation at European Hydrogen Week this year. Northern Sweden is a very attractive geographical location for our electrofuel development projects, and together with our valued partners we are fully committed to playing an active role in shaping the future of sustainable energy and driving the green industrial transition in Sweden and Europe."

Participating companies and organizations in the North Sweden Pavillion 2023:

SSAB, H2 Green Steel, Nordion Energi, Ionautics, Liquid Wind, Zelk Energy, Lhyfe Sweden, Umeå Energi, Luleå University of Technology via CH2ESS, Umeå University, RISE, Swerim, Skellefteå Kraft, Region Norrbotten, Region Västerbotten, the County Administrative Board of Norrbotten, Invest in Norrbotten and the municipalities of Boden, Gällivare, Luleå and Piteå.

Booth: The North Sweden Pavillion - I60 - Hall 7.

About the European Hydrogen Week:

European Hydrogen Week is an annual thematic week that brings together EU policy makers, public authorities and companies involved in the green transition via hydrogen. It is the largest annual event entirely dedicated to hydrogen and is led by the European Commission together with the Clean Hydrogen Partnership and its members, Hydrogen Europe, and Hydrogen Europe Research. The Week includes both a high-level conference for institutional delegates and industry representatives, a research conference, and an expo with an exhibition area where prominent hydrogen ventures showcase their projects. Hydrogen is seen as an exellent opportunity to store and deliver energy without carbon dioxide emissions and is an area where northern Sweden is in many ways at the forefront of development.

Contact:

Klaudija Cavala, Head of Digital, Marketing & Communications

media@liquidwind.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18536/3876177/2431383.pdf PRESS RELEASE_Liquid Wind_European Hydrogen Week_15 November 2023 https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/h2-week-brussels-image,c3239375 H2 Week Brussels image https://news.cision.com/liquid-wind/i/caroline-ba-th-public-affairs-manager-liquid-wind,c3239392 Caroline Ba th Public Affairs Manager Liquid Wind

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liquid-wind-joins-north-sweden-delegation-to-raise-awareness-about-the-swedish-green-industrial-transition-at-the-2023-european-hydrogen-week-in-brussels-301988731.html