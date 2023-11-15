DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.6352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9703624 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 284899 EQS News ID: 1773633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 15, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)