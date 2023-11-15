DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0052 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 794476 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 284936 EQS News ID: 1773707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 15, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)