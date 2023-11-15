Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
15.11.2023 | 09:46
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Nov-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.9603 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 334668 
CODE: 100D LN 
ISIN: LU1650492256 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1650492256 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      100D LN 
Sequence No.:  284979 
EQS News ID:  1773795 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

