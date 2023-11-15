DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2304.8121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188138915 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 284996 EQS News ID: 1773833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 15, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)