Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

AEQUITA acquires German private cloud business from Fujitsu



15.11.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AEQUITA acquires German private cloud business from Fujitsu

Munich, 15 November 2023 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fujitsu Services GmbH, a German Fujitsu company providing private cloud and IT application services to a large customers base consisting of mid-sized to large enterprises in the private and public sector. In the last business year, the company generated revenues of approximate EUR 200m with around 1,200 employees.



Fujitsu plans a significant shift in Germany to support its global strategy by placing digital innovation and sustainability transformation at the forefront of its service business. After a meticulous selection process, AEQUITA has been chosen to take over the sustainable and strategic development of the service business that no longer supports Fujitsu's strategy.



Mikihito Saito, Co-CEO, Europe Region at Fujitsu states: "As the Fujitsu Group continues its shift to delivering solutions for sustainability transformation with its global Fujitsu Uvance portfolio, AEQUITA represents a trustworthy choice to take over our private cloud service offer in Germany. With AEQUITA's deep understanding of our business and the needs of highly regulated industries, our customers will continue to enjoy one of the most mature solutions currently available in Germany."



"We take great pride in being selected as the best owner by Fujitsu, recognizing AEQUITA's dedication to long-term value creation," said Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner of AEQUITA. "Building on our IT expertise and the company's experienced employees, we will continue to provide customers with the highest service quality while securing the company's seamless transition toward becoming an independent and agile standalone organization."



The transaction is expected to be completed at the start of 2024, subject to approval by the relevant authorities and other closing conditions. The financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed. About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based family office investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio, with 11,000 employees, generates more than EUR 2.5 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com . For further information please contact: Simon Schulz

Partner AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA

Gabrielenstr. 9, 80636 Munich

T. +49 89 2620 4840-0

E. contact@aequita.com



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

