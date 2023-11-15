Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
AEQUITA acquires German private cloud business from Fujitsu
Munich, 15 November 2023 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fujitsu Services GmbH, a German Fujitsu company providing private cloud and IT application services to a large customers base consisting of mid-sized to large enterprises in the private and public sector. In the last business year, the company generated revenues of approximate EUR 200m with around 1,200 employees.
About AEQUITA
AEQUITA is a Munich-based family office investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio, with 11,000 employees, generates more than EUR 2.5 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com.
