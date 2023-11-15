

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), a French supplier of industrial gases and services, Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Japan's ENEOS Corp. to accelerate the development of low-carbon hydrogen and energy transition in Japan.



Under the partnership, ENEOS' strong energy infrastructure and market presence in Japan will be combined with Air Liquide's expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, as well as mastery of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage or CCUS.



The company noted that the partnership will span the whole value chain of low-carbon hydrogen. Upstream, the partners will study the development of low-carbon hydrogen production, using both CCUS and electrolysis technologies.



They will also examine possible collaboration in the development of an international liquid hydrogen supply chain to serve the Japanese market from abroad.



In downstream, the partnership will undertake joint initiatives to develop hydrogen mobility in Japan, including through a hydrogen refueling station infrastructure.



In addition, the companies will explore a collaboration in innovation along the hydrogen supply chain.



