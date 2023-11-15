Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 10:06
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

15/11/2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor Update Presentation

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an Investor Update Presentation.

Please click here to view presentation

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson



