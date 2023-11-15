TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15
15/11/2023
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Investor Update Presentation
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an Investor Update Presentation.
Please click here to view presentation
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
