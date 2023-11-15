Ensurge Micropower ASA - Q3 - 2023

Key Highlights Q3 - 2023

The 11-layer stacked battery was finalized, and we started shipping the samples to customers and strategic partners. The 11-layer battery demonstrates the uniqueness of Ensurge's novel architecture and is a major milestone in the industry.

Great progress on the 43-layer battery based on 10-micron stainless steel. Ensurge expects this battery to be available for customers and strategic partners in Q4 2023, with production volume increasing in Q1 2024.

There has been a strong uptick in sales leads from Fortune 500 companies and smaller companies that understand the transformative effect the Ensurge battery will have for the entire wearables/IoT industry and their specific products.

Verification of our novel architecture and manufacturing process in a scientific article in American Chemical Society, to which our advisor Shirley Meng and Ensurge's CTO Arvind Kamath were important contributors.

First solid-state battery patent was approved in Q3 2023.

Finalized fundraising of NOK 52 million in Q3 2023

About Ensurge Micropower: Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

